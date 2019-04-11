Alan Scott Ladd, 45, of Stafford Springs, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
He was born in San Diego, California, son of Clifton J. Ladd and Evelyn Ruth (Oakley) Ladd. Alan proudly served our country in the United States Air Force, holding the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was currently employed at O.S.F. Flavors in Windsor as a regulatory compliance manager.
Besides his parents, Alan is survived by his wife, Sherrie (Josephson) Ladd; stepson, Jackson Hearn; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held Monday, April 15, from 4 to 6 p.m., with military honors to take place at 6 p.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately.
Memorial donations may be made to Project Sanctuary, P.O. Box 1563, Granby, CO 80446, or to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, 120 Wall St., 29th Floor, New York, NY 10005.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019