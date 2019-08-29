Alba Pavan, 87, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.
Born in New York City to the late Louis and Angelina (Tell) Pavan, she lived in Manchester for many years and retired from Manchester Memorial Hospital after 35 years of service.
Alba is survived by her brothers, Louis Pavan and his partner, Valerie LaVake, and Enso Pavan both of Manchester; her nephew, Todd Pavan and his fiancée, Jean; and her grandniece, Taylor A. Pavan.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family and there will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chestelm, 534 Town St., Moodus, CT 06469.
The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 29 to Sept. 2, 2019