Alberson Marmol-Delacruz, 12, joined the heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. He was born on Dec. 12, 2007, spending his first hours in this world with his mother, just as how he spent his last few hours.Alberson was going into 7th grade, with large aspirations of being a robotic engineer. At home, sick or not, he would code and build different inventions for fun. He was in the process of coding and creating his own Spiderman web shooter. All who knew Alberson, knew he loved Spiderman from the ages of 3 to 12. Everything always had to be about Spiderman and when Miles Morales was introduced to him, he loved him even more. He was a hero that looked like him. Little did he know he was actually our hero, not Spiderman.Alberson bravely fought his cancer, with a smile on his face and an "I love you" always on his lips. Especially, for those who his passing has greatly affected, his immediate family, which includes his beloved and favorite (and only!) little sister, Aldelin; and his other siblings, Wendelin, Wenlin, Aldin, Julius, Isaac, and Sebastian. His loving mother and father, Albelin and Anthony, were by his side through every treatment, heartache, laughter and joke. Despite all the negative times he endured, all his doctors and nurses knew him as the oncology floor's comedian, always ready to make one of them laugh at any instance. His overall joy radiated out of him like the rays of the sun, and everyone around him would bask in his glow. Every step of the way, he was always ready to warm the lives and hearts of those who surrounded him.Aside from his overflowing jokes and million watt smile, his favorite pastimes included hanging out with his family and playing games (video games, board games, etc.) with them. He loved his family so much, his true love much like his joy was always emitting from him. His love, his jokes, and all his bad dancing are among the few things his family will miss deeply.He will also be truly missed by his grandmother, Jacqueline; grandfather, Ernesto; his biological father, Wendison; his aunts, Sultriz, Yoselin, Rafaelina, Idelsy, and Evelin. Additionally, he will be missed by his uncles, Rafael, Armando, Baro, and Hersson; along with his many, many cousins, Arlin, Sherlyn, Stacy, Alvin, Hasey, Adelin, Harel, Emmanuel, and Haniel.A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs.Burial will follow at Stafford Street Cemetery. For online condolences or directions, please visit:www.introvigneBuenas noches mi nego besho, dulces sueños que sueñes con los angelitos. Te amo con todo mi corazón.