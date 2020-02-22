Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert E. Pinette. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late Patrick and Ethera (Porter) Pinette. He was raised in Enfield where he lived for most of his life before moving to Manchester. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion Post 80. Albert was employed as a truck driver for ITS Logistics for over 15 years. In his free time, he loved fishing, especially bass fishing.



He is survived by four siblings, Judy Bennett and her husband, John, of North Carolina, Katherine Dusza and her husband, Gary, of Manchester, Cheryl Hawksworth and her husband, Michael, of Enfield, and Patricia Kelly and her husband, William Jr., of Vernon. He also leaves several nieces and nephews and many friends. Albert was predeceased by a brother, Darryl Pinette.



Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Leete-Stevens. Committal, with military honors by Post 80, will follow at Hazardville Cemetery.



Reeves



Maureen M. Reeves, 82, a resident of Enfield for over 50 years, entered into Eternal Peace on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



She was born on Nov. 10, 1937, the daughter to the late John and Margaret (Melley) Barrett. On May 31, 1958, Maureen married the love of her life, Howard Reeves, with whom she made her home and raised her family. Maureen was very involved and active with the family business, Reeves Transport Inc. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.



Maureen is survived by three children, Janet Lesniak and her husband, Pete, of Somers; Steven Reeves and his wife, Barbara, of Enfield; and Julie Kocum and her husband, Doug, of Enfield; two sisters, Eileen Lux, of Plainville, and Kathleen Krar of Suffield; six grandchildren, Ken Reeves; Mark Reeves and his wife, Christina; Colleen Reeves and her fiancé, Armando Chavez; Tim Lesniak and his wife, Christine; Christine Lesniak and her partner, Matthew Boggs; and David Lesniak and his fiancé, Ashley Deming; and three great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband of 55 years, Maureen was predeceased by a son, Howard Reeves Jr.; four brothers, John, Robert, Raymond, and Walter Barrett; and a sister, Barbara Barrett.



Relatives and friends are invited to join with the family for calling hours on Monday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield, CT. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield, CT. Burial will follow at Hazardville Cemetery. Donations in memory of Maureen may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.



