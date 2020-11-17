1/
Albert F. LeTendre
Albert F. LeTendre, 75, passed away peacefully on Nov. 16, at the Suffield House in Suffield, after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

Albert was born in Hartford, son of Joyce and Albert LeTendre. He lived in East Hartford for 12 years before moving to Enfield, where he spent the remainder of his life. Albert graduated from Enfield High School in 1963. He served in the National Guard, before beginning a 35-plus year career at Connecticut Light & Power (later Northeast Utilities). A lifelong lover of sports including volleyball and softball (which he played for 20 years), Albert especially loved football. He played semi-professional football, and after his playing days went on to referee in the Enfield flag football league for years.

Albert is survived by his partner Linda Cavanaugh; his sister Dahlene; and a loving family that includes four children and four grandchildren, his son Brian, Brian's wife, Svea and their children Parker and Ella; daughter Kelly and her husband, Joe, daughter Darcie and her partner, Michael; and daughter Dorisa and her children Ethan and Austin.

Albert will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, brother, partner, and friend. He loved life, loved his family, and loved to laugh. We are all so grateful for the wonderful memories we have of him.

Relatives and friends may gather at Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels at 43 Shaker Road in Enfield, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, mask and social distancing is required. Funeral service and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Albert's name may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association would be appreciated. You can learn more and donate at

https://www.alz.org/ct

To leave an online condolence message for the family go to

www.brownefuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Memorial Gathering
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Browne Funeral Chapels
November 18, 2020
Fond Memories, Shared Experiences. Remembering the days when Al and I worked together as meter readers. God Bless.
Leonard B Glasser
Coworker
