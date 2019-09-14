Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert J. Couture. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Albert J. Couture, 75, of Enfield, beloved husband of 28 years to Theodora (Dunn) Couture, peacefully passed away Monday Sept. 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.Son of the late Joseph and Marie (Campbell) Couture, he was born in Hartford Dec. 8, 1943, and graduated Weaver High School in 1962. He soon enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he proudly served his country until 1965. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he enjoyed a long career as a letter carrier for the Hartford Post Office for 34 years. During that time he moved to Enfield where he was involved in the Enfield Baseball Association where he served as coach, manager and senior league director.He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, serving as commandant from 1987 to 2007 at the F.J. Mansfield Det in Manchester, Marine Corps Association, VVA Chapter 120, Chap. 52, and Amvets Post 18. He was also a member of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs Pound 131, American Legion Post 80, 40 & 8 Voiture 370, K of C Council 50 (4th degree), NALC Branch 86, AARP Chap 3062, and NARFE Chap 2062.In addition to his loving wife, Theodora, Albert is survived by his son, A. Joseph Jr. and his wife, Kathy, of Ashby, Massachusetts; his stepdaughter, Sharon Smith ; two stepsons, Arthur Ouimet of Enfield and Francis Ouimet and his wife, Tonya, of Ludlow, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandson.A memorial Mass for Albert will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Road, Enfield. Burial will be private, at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18, 2019

