Albert R. Patch, 89, of Andover, beloved husband of 54 years of the late Barbara Ann (Turkington) Patch, passed away at home Monday, March 25, 2019.



He was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Hartsboro, Vermont, son of the late Albert J. and Alice (Jackson) Patch. Al was a veteran of the U.S. Army, proudly serving his country during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement in 1992, he was employed for over 40 years at Carter Chevrolet as the service & body shop manager.



Al is survived by his two children, Stephen Patch and his spouse, Megan, of McGraw, New York, and Karen Castor and her spouse, William, of Richboro, Pennsylvania; his four loving grandchildren, Eric Patch and his spouse, Samantha, of Cohoes, New York, Erin Dimorier and her spouse, Justin, of Marathon, New York, Timothy Castor and his spouse, Sara, of Haddon Heights, New Jersey, and Benjamin Castor and his spouse, Megan, of Pipersville, Pennsylvania; and three great-grandchildren, Jonah, Amy, and Hudson Castor. He also leaves his brother, Melvin Patch of Enfield; two sisters, Anna Mae Ogren of South Windsor and Helen "Muffet" Haberern of Statesville, North Carolina; three brothers-in-law, George Cox of Vernon, David Turkington of Manchester, and Edward Turkington and his spouse, Edith, of Flossmoor, Illinois; his sister-in-law, Norma Healy of Manchester; many nieces, nephews, and their families; and his best friends, Janet and Tom Urgo of Columbia and Roland Bricault of Andover. In addition to his wife and parents, Al was predeceased by his sister, Florence Cox. Albert will be missed by all his Andover friends.



His family would like to thank the nurses and aides from ECHN Hospice and the Andover Volunteer Fire Department.



Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at Manchester Funeral Home, 142 East Center St., Manchester, Friday, March 29, from 6 to 8 p.m.



Funeral services will be Saturday, March 30, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial in East Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Andover Volunteer Fire Department.



