Albert "Al" Starkweather Jr.
Albert "Al" Starkweather, Jr., 81, died on Nov. 14, 2020, in Tampa Bay, Florida, after an illness of several months.

Mr. Starkweather was born in Watertown, New York. He was the son of the late Albert Starkweather, Sr., and the late Elizabeth Parker Starkweather of Brownville, New York.

Mr. Starkweather is survived by his former wife, Mrs. Linda Souliere; by his two daughters, Lisa Starkweather and Karin Santamaria; and by a brother, John Starkweather. A son, Jeffrey, predeceased Mr. Starkweather.

A memorial service will be held later.

Mr. Starkweather was vice president of the SNUC Foundation, Inc., which supports the fight against head and neck cancer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made on his behalf to the SNUC Foundation, Inc., 14485 Tamarind Loop, Brooksville, FL 34609.

Online condolences and tributes may be left at

pinecrestfuneralchapel.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 21 to Nov. 25, 2020.
