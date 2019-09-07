Albert Theodore "Sonny" Lovett, 90, of Suffield, passed away peacefully on Aug. 27, 2019, at Fox Hill Center.
He was born Dec. 8, 1928, in Belchertown, Massachusetts, to the late Theodore and Gertrude Lovett.
Sonny is survived by his nephews, Bob Ainsworth and his wife, Denise, Bill Ainsworth and wife, Donna, Milton Ainsworth, and Bob Lovett, and all their children.
Sonny lived most of his live as a self-employed farmer from Suffield. He never married but had a loving family of nephews who grew up farming along side Sonny. His life was dedicated to his farm, raising and milking cows. Never had a day off because of his commitment on being a farmer. A generation we will all miss.
Relatives and friends may join the family for a Graveside Service on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Park Cemetery, 895 Parker St., Springfield.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019