Alberta Amaro, 88, of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Alberta was born on Dec. 28, 1931, in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the loving daughter to the late Harry A. and Rose E. (Westgate) Cornell. She enjoyed a working career at the Creative School of Hairdressing in Manchester for 10 years as an instructor. Alberta also owned and operated Alberta's Beauty Studio. She was a proud participant of the 1995 Senior CT Pageant, taking home the title of "Best Gown." She enjoyed singing karaoke, dancing, comedy, and the theatrical life. Until recently, Alberta was a member of The Troubadours, a traveling Senior Variety Show which entertained at senior living facilities.Alberta is survived by her husband, Gilbert R. Amaro; two children, Gil Amaro and his wife, Beth, and Peach Amaro and her husband, Peter Bales; and several nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. According to her many wonderful friends, Alberta never acted her age, lived life and enjoyed her young spirit to the fullest. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Elizabeth Dubiel, Marion Cosmos and her husband, John; and three brothers, Harry, Henry, and Thomas Cornell.Alberta loved animals and rescued many in her lifetime.Due to the current public health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alberta may be made to The CT Humane SocietyTo leave online condolences please visit