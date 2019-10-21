Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberta Caroline Hilding. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Born on Nov. 9, 1920, she was the daughter of Ethel (Porter) and Albert Wallace Hilding. A lifelong resident of Hebron, Alberta graduated from Windham High School and Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts. A banker by profession, she became the first female vice president at Connecticut Bank and Trust in Hartford. She enjoyed trading in the stock market and worked in the trust department throughout her long career at CBT. In her early years, Alberta was the only female banker attending meetings of The New York Stock Exchange. Alberta was passionate about sports. She was a first-rate athlete and played softball for an inter-municipal team coached by J.O. Christian that played throughout New England until World War II gas rations made travel impossible. She was an avid golf and tennis player and she and her brother, Win, built a clay court so they could play at home. She was the score keeper for the Hebron men's baseball team, and was a fan of the NY Mets and UConn basketball and football, regularly attending games for decades. Alberta loved Hebron and followed in a tradition of family service in the community. She served for many years as treasurer of the Douglas Library, named after her Uncle Charles and Aunt Ida Douglas. She also served on the Republican Town Committee and on the board of the Automobile Club of America. She was a congregant of the Hebron Congregational Church, where she sang alto in the choir in her younger years, and she was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants.



She leaves her sister-in-law, Dolores Tondat Hilding; and her nieces, Sherry Hilding of Storrs, Nancy Hilding of Rapid City, South Dakota, Alison Hilding of Storrs, Pamela Gerber Mellor of Fairfield; and her nephew, Edward Hilding Gerber of Asheville, North Carolina, and their families; including seven great-nieces and nephews and one great-grandniece. She was predeceased by her brother Winthrop Edward Hilding of Storrs; and her sister Lois (Hilding) and her husband, Dr. Edward Gerber, Jr., of Southbury.



A memorial service celebrating Alberta's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Gilead Congregational Church, 672 Gilead St., Hebron.



Memorial donations may be made to the Douglas Library or the Hebron Volunteer Fire Dept.



For online condolences, please visit



www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com



Alberta Caroline Hilding died on Sept. 21, 2019, at her home in Hebron. She was 98 years old.Born on Nov. 9, 1920, she was the daughter of Ethel (Porter) and Albert Wallace Hilding. A lifelong resident of Hebron, Alberta graduated from Windham High School and Becker College in Worcester, Massachusetts. A banker by profession, she became the first female vice president at Connecticut Bank and Trust in Hartford. She enjoyed trading in the stock market and worked in the trust department throughout her long career at CBT. In her early years, Alberta was the only female banker attending meetings of The New York Stock Exchange. Alberta was passionate about sports. She was a first-rate athlete and played softball for an inter-municipal team coached by J.O. Christian that played throughout New England until World War II gas rations made travel impossible. She was an avid golf and tennis player and she and her brother, Win, built a clay court so they could play at home. She was the score keeper for the Hebron men's baseball team, and was a fan of the NY Mets and UConn basketball and football, regularly attending games for decades. Alberta loved Hebron and followed in a tradition of family service in the community. She served for many years as treasurer of the Douglas Library, named after her Uncle Charles and Aunt Ida Douglas. She also served on the Republican Town Committee and on the board of the Automobile Club of America. She was a congregant of the Hebron Congregational Church, where she sang alto in the choir in her younger years, and she was a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants.She leaves her sister-in-law, Dolores Tondat Hilding; and her nieces, Sherry Hilding of Storrs, Nancy Hilding of Rapid City, South Dakota, Alison Hilding of Storrs, Pamela Gerber Mellor of Fairfield; and her nephew, Edward Hilding Gerber of Asheville, North Carolina, and their families; including seven great-nieces and nephews and one great-grandniece. She was predeceased by her brother Winthrop Edward Hilding of Storrs; and her sister Lois (Hilding) and her husband, Dr. Edward Gerber, Jr., of Southbury.A memorial service celebrating Alberta's life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 11 a.m. at the Gilead Congregational Church, 672 Gilead St., Hebron.Memorial donations may be made to the Douglas Library or the Hebron Volunteer Fire Dept.For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close