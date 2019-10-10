Albina (Castrignano) Boucher (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
419 Buckland Road
South Windsor, CT 06074-3709
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
673 Ellington Rd.
South Windsor, CT
Boucher

Albina (Castrignano) Boucher , 89, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Wilfred O. Boucher, died peacefully on Oct. 4, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.

She was born on Jan. 19, 1930, in Portland, Oregon, daughter of the late Nicola and Mary (Mongelli) Castrignano. She grew up in Portland and was a graduate of Girls Polytechnic High School with the Class of 1947. She married Wilfred O. Boucher on Sept. 17,1949, and together they settled in South Windsor, where she was a member of St. Francis Parish for over 60 years. She enjoyed painting, quilting, sewing, and gardening.

Albina was a kind, caring, loving, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed. She is survived by daughters, Laura Boatright and her husband, Curtis, of Frisco, Texas, and Lynne Fong Sam and her husband, Peter, of Walkersville, Maryland; her son, Alan Boucher of South Windsor; her grandchildren, Matthew Phillips, Julie Riddle, and Daniel Phillips of Frisco, Geoffrey Boucher, Deanna Boucher, and Jennifer Boucher of Eastford, Ryan Fong Sam and Eric Fong Sam of Walkersville; her great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Rian, Morgan, Eleanor, Gabrielle, Violet, and Tyler of Frisco; and her sisters, Julia and Annie. She was predeceased by her siblings, Mary, Felicia, Margaret, Helen, Carmine, and Leonard.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 18, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m., meeting directly at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .

