Aldo R. "Aldee" Armstrong, 57, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on April 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 25 years to Socorro M. (Hartnett) Armstrong.Born on Sept. 22, 1962, in Danbury to the late Charles E. Sr. and Elizabeth (Farmer) Armstrong and had resided in for 25 years and Danbury before that. He was a 1980 graduate of Danbury H.S. After high school he drove school bus for several years for the town of Danbury and Ridgefield, and for over 20 years was a bus driver for CT Transit. Aldee was part of the Union Treasury for CT Transit Federal Credit Union and part of the Transit Club coordinating dances, day trips to Foxwood, among other Transit events. Aldee ran track during his senior year in high school, then later enjoyed being a team player in softball games, sponsored by local businesses with friends in Rogers Park, Danbury. He also played tag football for the town of Enfield, and was a head coach for CT Transit softball team for over 20 years as well.In addition to his wife, Aldee is survived by his two loving children, Eric Perez of South Windsor, and Jessica Perez of Enfield; and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Charles E. Armstrong Jr. of Honolulu, Hawaii, Donald A. Armstrong of Los Angeles, California, Steven L. Armstrong of Danbury, and Angela Noel of Danbury; and well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Besides his parents and grandparents, he was predeceased by a sister, Deborah A. Armstrong, and a niece, Ashley Armstrong.Relatives and friends may gather during calling hours on Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, followed by a graveside service in the Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield at 11:30 a.m. Due to the health crisis masks and social distancing are required.To leave an online condolence message and more info visit