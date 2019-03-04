Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander J. Dzielak. View Sign

Alexander J. Dzielak, 79, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Parkway Pavilion Healthcare, Enfield.



Alexander was born Nov. 2, 1939, in the Bronx, New York, to the late Stacia (Radziewski) Dzielak. After moving from New York, he resided in Enfield for 56 years, and in Suffield for a short time. He proudly served his country with the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Alex was employed by Fiscar Scissors, Inc., Friendly's, and Diana's Bakery prior to retiring. In his leisure time he enjoyed bowling, fishing and watching old Western movies. Alex was a kind, gentle, and generous person and will be dearly missed by his loved ones.



Alex is survived by his beloved sister, Rita A. Johnson and husband, Joseph Bates, of Revere, Massachusetts; a nephew, Erick Johnson and wife, Nina, of Saugus, Massachusetts; a niece, Kristin LaCroix and husband, Joseph, of Coventry, Rhode Island; several great-nieces and nephews; as well as an aunt, Margie Rybeck; and an uncle, Stanley Rush; and several cousins.



His family and friends will gather for a visitation period Wednesday, March 6, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by a prayer service with Fr. Anthony Bruno officiating at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. Interment with military honors will then take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to , Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



