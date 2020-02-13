Guest Book View Sign Service Information Manchester Funeral Home 142 East Center Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-6226 Send Flowers Obituary

Alexander Thomas Urbanetti "Alex", 74, was born on Jan. 11, 1946, in Manchester.



He was the son of Anthony and Mildred (Sutherland) Urbanetti. He passed away peacefully the evening of Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.



He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pamela West; and his children, Jordona and Seth West; his brother, Dr. John Urbanetti and his wife, Beth Philopena Urbanetti, of Fulton, Maryland; and his sister, Hollis Urbanetti Cassano and her husband, Sen. Stephen Cassano, of Manchester. He had three nieces and two nephews, Melanie Willhide, Valerie Willhide-Scott, Zachary Willhide, Andrew Urbanetti, and Alexis Urbanetti-Defreitas; and two grandchildren, Jakob and Ethan.



Alex attended public schools in Manchester, graduating with the Class of 1964 and then attended Rhode Island School of Design. While at RISD he spent a year abroad in Rome studying European art, and graduated with a BFA in painting in 1968. He went on to earn an MFA from Tyler School of Art in 1970. He specialized in painting and sculpture.



In addition to being a gifted artist, Alexander had great business acumen and participated in establishing many business ventures including Urbanetti Properties and Connecticut Valley Distillers. A socially active man, he was the Vice Chair of the Cheney Brothers Historic District Commission. Alex also had a great love for collecting paintings, stamps, baseball cards, and glass. As a child he enjoyed time in the Boy Scouts being mentored by his father, Anthony Urbanetti. Alex was surrounded by his family and friends during his last days.



A very special thank you to the staff in the ER and the third floor of Manchester Memorial Hospital. Their concern and excellent care is truly appreciated.



Calling hours will be held at Manchester Funeral Home, 11 a.m., to 1 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 14, followed by a funeral service and burial at the East Cemetery, Manchester.



