Alfina R. Romeo, 89 of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away Sept. 15, 2020



Born in Rockville on March 17, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Romeo. She graduated from Rockville High School, Class of 1948.



Alfina is survived by her brother Leonard Romeo (Linda Romeo); and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters, Josephine Campisi and Constance Kott; and brothers, John Romeo and Remo Romeo.



David C. Gross Funeral Home of St. Petersburg, Florida has care of arrangements.





