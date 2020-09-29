1/
Alfina R. Romeo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfina R. Romeo, 89 of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away Sept. 15, 2020

Born in Rockville on March 17, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Romeo. She graduated from Rockville High School, Class of 1948.

Alfina is survived by her brother Leonard Romeo (Linda Romeo); and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sisters, Josephine Campisi and Constance Kott; and brothers, John Romeo and Remo Romeo.

David C. Gross Funeral Home of St. Petersburg, Florida has care of arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sep. 29 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David C. Gross Funeral Home
6366 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
(727) 408-6651
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved