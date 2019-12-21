Alfred "Al" Bowidas, 86, of Punta Gorda, Florida, and formerly of East Windsor, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, at home following a short illness.



Al was predeceased by his parents, John and Eva, and a brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Rick (Tracy) of Windsor Locks, Brian of East Windsor, and Gaye (Gary) Pierce of Salt Lake City, Utah; his grandchildren, Fawn of East Windsor, Brendan of New Haven, Rylee of Windsor Locks, and Grace of Salt Lake City; and his great-grandchildren, Ryder, Santana, and Avery.



Prior to his retirement, Al was employed by Gerber Garment. Al was a standout athlete at Ellsworth High School in South Windsor and at Suffield Academy, and was inducted into the East Windsor Athletic Hall of Fame. He loved playing golf and was a fan of the Patriots and all UConn teams and an avid NASCAR fan.



Al was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Punta Gorda, where he attended Mass daily. Al will be greatly missed by family and friends, both here in Connecticut and in Florida. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



