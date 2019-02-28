Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Earle Ericson. View Sign

Alfred Earle Ericson, 82, of Coventry, passed away Feb. 12, 2019.



He was born Feb. 7, 1937, in Jackson Heights, New York, son of the late Albert and Helen (Zentek) Ericson.



He is survived by his nephew, Dr. Charles J. Reilly and his wife, Barbara Abramowitz; his niece, Bonnie Reilly-Taylor; his grandnephews, Leigh Reilly and Patrick Taylor; his great-grandnephew, Logan Taylor; his first cousin, Bobbie Keller and her husband, Bob; his friend and former wife, Pat Hassett-Wragg and her husband, Warren; his friend and sister-in-law, Linda Maneggia and her husband, Bill; and his goddaughter, Sherri Owitz and her husband, Peter.



Earle was raised in the Coventry area and eventually moved to Poughkeepsie where he worked as an engineer at Triangle Technical. Earle had always had a love of boats and the water, for a while he owned and operated a marina on the Hudson River at Norrie Point, Rhinebeck, New York. He later returned to Coventry and purchased his childhood home. His greatest pleasure upon returning to Coventry was to reconnect with friends and sit by the lake that abuts his home and enjoy its natural serenity. Earle was involved in a variety of organizations including the Mansfield Community Center, the Pine Lake Community Club, and Andover Sportsman Club.



Relatives and friends may join the family Saturday, March 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. A memorial service will follow at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.



The family has requested that no flowers be sent and instead, if so inclined, please make a donation to the Community Child Guidance Clinic, 317 North Main St., Manchester, CT 06042.







