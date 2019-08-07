Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred J. LaValley Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred J. LaValley Sr., 91, longtime resident of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Shirley M. LaValley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.



Born in Springfield, son of the late Walter and Eva (Soultaire) LaValley, he graduated from Windsor High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, in the Pacific Theatre, during World War II. Al was employed as a Central Office Technician for SNET, retiring after over 45 years of service. For many years, he committed his time and energy as a Scout Master for Troop 149, Trinity United Methodist Church. He was also a volunteer with The Hartford Handicapped Helpers.



Al is survived by his son, Alfred J. LaValley Jr. of Greenbrier, Tennessee; his daughter, Cheryl L. Rampelli of Windsor Locks; his grandchildren, Alfred J. LaValley III and his wife, Christina, Aimee E. LaValley and her husband, Ben Henry, John J. LaValley, Christina M. Rampelli, and Melissa M. Rampelli and her husband, Brendan Fay; great-grandchildren, Ava LaValley, Clara LaValley, and Declan Fay; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bernadette Foote; his brother, Larry LaValley; and his son-in-law, William Rampelli.



His family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a funeral service at noon. Burial with military honors, will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Al may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



For online condolences or to share a memory with his family, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Alfred J. LaValley Sr., 91, longtime resident of Windsor, beloved husband of the late Shirley M. LaValley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.Born in Springfield, son of the late Walter and Eva (Soultaire) LaValley, he graduated from Windsor High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, in the Pacific Theatre, during World War II. Al was employed as a Central Office Technician for SNET, retiring after over 45 years of service. For many years, he committed his time and energy as a Scout Master for Troop 149, Trinity United Methodist Church. He was also a volunteer with The Hartford Handicapped Helpers.Al is survived by his son, Alfred J. LaValley Jr. of Greenbrier, Tennessee; his daughter, Cheryl L. Rampelli of Windsor Locks; his grandchildren, Alfred J. LaValley III and his wife, Christina, Aimee E. LaValley and her husband, Ben Henry, John J. LaValley, Christina M. Rampelli, and Melissa M. Rampelli and her husband, Brendan Fay; great-grandchildren, Ava LaValley, Clara LaValley, and Declan Fay; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Bernadette Foote; his brother, Larry LaValley; and his son-in-law, William Rampelli.His family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 9, from 10 a.m. to noon at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a funeral service at noon. Burial with military honors, will follow in Windsor Veterans Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Al may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.For online condolences or to share a memory with his family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 7 to Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.