Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Lyle Krause. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Alfred Lyle Krause, 75, passed from this life on Nov. 24, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.



Al "Lyle" was a proud Navy veteran and a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Port Jervis, New York, to Kathryn Moyer Krause and Alfred C. Krause, he spent his young life in Pennsylvania, graduating from State College High School in 1962. He served on submarines (USS Clamagore and USS Robert E. Lee) from February 1963 to May 1966. After serving his country, he met and married his wife, Margaret Austin, with whom he spent 52 years. Al spent his working years as an electronics technician at companies like NCR, CBT, and Bank of New England. He retired from Gerber Technology in 2010. He spent most of his free time enjoying breakfast with friends, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, watching high school wrestling (especially Windham), and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Al was a past Commander and Life Member of the VFW, Post 241, Tolland, and a member of the American Legion, Post 14, Rockville.



Along with his wife, he leaves his daughter, Karyn Kloter, her husband, Bruce, and their children, Ben, Owen, Luke and Emma of Ellington; and his daughter, Jennifer Forbes, her husband, Chris and their children, Kate, Abby, Reagan, and Ada, of North Haven. He was so proud of them all. Al also leaves his brother, Alyn (Gail); sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews; and many friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Carole.



The family wishes to thank the hospice teams at the VA and VNA for their compassionate care.



A casual gathering for family and friends will be held on Dec. 7, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Village at Minnechaug Clubhouse, 17 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury. Guests are welcome to enjoy light refreshments and share written or spoken memories of Al.







Alfred Lyle Krause, 75, passed from this life on Nov. 24, 2019, after a long, hard-fought battle with cancer.Al "Lyle" was a proud Navy veteran and a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Born in Port Jervis, New York, to Kathryn Moyer Krause and Alfred C. Krause, he spent his young life in Pennsylvania, graduating from State College High School in 1962. He served on submarines (USS Clamagore and USS Robert E. Lee) from February 1963 to May 1966. After serving his country, he met and married his wife, Margaret Austin, with whom he spent 52 years. Al spent his working years as an electronics technician at companies like NCR, CBT, and Bank of New England. He retired from Gerber Technology in 2010. He spent most of his free time enjoying breakfast with friends, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, watching high school wrestling (especially Windham), and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. Al was a past Commander and Life Member of the VFW, Post 241, Tolland, and a member of the American Legion, Post 14, Rockville.Along with his wife, he leaves his daughter, Karyn Kloter, her husband, Bruce, and their children, Ben, Owen, Luke and Emma of Ellington; and his daughter, Jennifer Forbes, her husband, Chris and their children, Kate, Abby, Reagan, and Ada, of North Haven. He was so proud of them all. Al also leaves his brother, Alyn (Gail); sisters and brothers-in-law; nieces, nephews; and many friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Carole.The family wishes to thank the hospice teams at the VA and VNA for their compassionate care.A casual gathering for family and friends will be held on Dec. 7, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Village at Minnechaug Clubhouse, 17 Fairway Crossing, Glastonbury. Guests are welcome to enjoy light refreshments and share written or spoken memories of Al. Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close