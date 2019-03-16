Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred "Fred" Norman. View Sign

Alfred "Fred" Norman, 77, of Vernon, died Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford.



Fred was born April 18, 1941, in Hartford and was the son of Ambrose and delia Norman. He was a realtor for Sentry Real estate in Vernon for 40 years.



He is survived by his partner, Joanna Heaney; the extended Heaney family whom he loved; brothers, Amborse Norman of East Hartford and Jeff Norman; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Edna Berwick, and brothers, Delbert, Richard, george, and Kenneth.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Vernon. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



Donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.



