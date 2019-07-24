Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Warren Hennis. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary





Alfred was the son of the late Alfred M. Hennis and Caroline G. Hennis. He was born April 1, 1927, in Clinton, Massachusetts, and moved to Hazardville, a section of Enfield, at a very young age. He served in the United States Navy in World War II and in the Korean War onboard a ship. He then worked peddling grain for Amos D. Bridge's Sons Inc. and later worked for Monsanto for many years until he and his wife, Audrey, started Somers Ceramics from about 1963 to 1988, when they retired.



Alfred was married for over 69 years to the late Audrey Herr Hennis. He was predeceased by a brother, Roger Hennis; and leaves behind a loving family: two sisters, Jean Ziemnicki and Barbara Mullen; a son, Leigh W. Hennis and his wife, Vickie, of Beaverton, Oregon; a daughter, Marcy H. Osborn of Stafford Springs; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Osborn and John Osborn and his fiancée, Rebecca Owen, of Enfield; a great-grandson Jack Osborn of Vermont; and was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Aria Grace Owen-Osborn. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Alfred did many things in his life including serving in the Hazardville and Somers Volunteer Fire Departments for years. He was on the auxiliary police with Troop C. He loved going to Rockport and Gloucester, Massachusetts, for vacations with Audrey and later his grandchildren and getting to know many great people there including a lobsterman who let him go lobstering with him and always went home with a dozen or so lobsters.



He loved the Boston Red Sox and loved to go for rides in the car. In the last few years of his life his special driving buddy and grandson Nate Osborn would take him for rides all over the place going to casinos and finding the best places to eat and have a good story when they arrived home.



When asked a few months ago what was it like going to all these places and seeing all the sights he's seen in his life he replied "We had a ball. It was a ball."



Burial with military honors will be held privately at the request of the family.



