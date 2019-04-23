Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd Bourne , MA 02532 (508)-759-3511 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home 40 MacArthur Blvd Bourne , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Anne "Tootsie" (Marconi) Clack, 84 of Franklin, formerly of Chatham, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, with her daughter by her side at The Branches of North Attleboro after declining health.



Born on March 3, 1935, in Hartford, Alice was daughter of the late Angelo Francis "Wuzzy" Marconi and Alice Louise (Boldway) Marconi. She was wife of the late Thomas Dean Clack who died in 2011. Alice graduated from St. Mary School and Windsor Locks High School, then went to Skidmore College for two years before transferring to the University of Connecticut. At UConn she earned a B.A. in psychology and economics as well as an M.A. in math education and an M.S. in math. Alice touched many lives teaching math at UConn, Windsor Locks High School, Eastern Michigan U, Slauson Jr. High, and Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. She also co-authored 14 mathematics workbooks. Upon retirement from teaching, Alice and husband Dean returned to her hometown of Windsor Locks where she served as a selectman, Republican Town Committee chairman, and on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Water Pollution Control Authority, and Inland-Wetlands Commission. In 1996, they moved to Chatham where Alice served for several years on the town Finance Committee. They both were active in the Memoirs Group at the Eldredge Public Library and volunteered for Chatham First Night activities. After Dean's death, Alice moved to Franklin where she regularly participated in the Senior Center's Discussion Group and Senior Scribblers writing group.



Alice is survived by her daughter, Diana Stadtmiller and husband, Richard, of Franklin; her brother, Joseph Marconi and wife, Leslie, of Windsor Locks; her four grandchildren, Elizabeth Herbert, Catherine Herbert, Geoffrey Herbert and wife, Leah, and Christopher Herbert and wife, Rachel; her three great-granddaughters, Sasha, Beatrix, and Sophie; as well as many extended family and friends. Alice was predeceased by her brothers, John Francis Marconi and Raymond Adam "Billy" Marconi.



The family wishes to thank the caring staffs at The Branches of North Attleboro, Beacon Hospice, ComForCare, Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill, and the Franklin Senior Center Sunshine Club for her wonderful care during the last years of her life.



Visiting hours in her memory will be held at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, Massachusetts, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, followed by a memorial service and burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, the University of Connecticut or the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center.



For directions and online condolences, please visit



www.nickersonbournefuneralhome.com







Alice Anne "Tootsie" (Marconi) Clack, 84 of Franklin, formerly of Chatham, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, with her daughter by her side at The Branches of North Attleboro after declining health.Born on March 3, 1935, in Hartford, Alice was daughter of the late Angelo Francis "Wuzzy" Marconi and Alice Louise (Boldway) Marconi. She was wife of the late Thomas Dean Clack who died in 2011. Alice graduated from St. Mary School and Windsor Locks High School, then went to Skidmore College for two years before transferring to the University of Connecticut. At UConn she earned a B.A. in psychology and economics as well as an M.A. in math education and an M.S. in math. Alice touched many lives teaching math at UConn, Windsor Locks High School, Eastern Michigan U, Slauson Jr. High, and Ann Arbor Pioneer High School. She also co-authored 14 mathematics workbooks. Upon retirement from teaching, Alice and husband Dean returned to her hometown of Windsor Locks where she served as a selectman, Republican Town Committee chairman, and on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Water Pollution Control Authority, and Inland-Wetlands Commission. In 1996, they moved to Chatham where Alice served for several years on the town Finance Committee. They both were active in the Memoirs Group at the Eldredge Public Library and volunteered for Chatham First Night activities. After Dean's death, Alice moved to Franklin where she regularly participated in the Senior Center's Discussion Group and Senior Scribblers writing group.Alice is survived by her daughter, Diana Stadtmiller and husband, Richard, of Franklin; her brother, Joseph Marconi and wife, Leslie, of Windsor Locks; her four grandchildren, Elizabeth Herbert, Catherine Herbert, Geoffrey Herbert and wife, Leah, and Christopher Herbert and wife, Rachel; her three great-granddaughters, Sasha, Beatrix, and Sophie; as well as many extended family and friends. Alice was predeceased by her brothers, John Francis Marconi and Raymond Adam "Billy" Marconi.The family wishes to thank the caring staffs at The Branches of North Attleboro, Beacon Hospice, ComForCare, Benchmark Senior Living at Forge Hill, and the Franklin Senior Center Sunshine Club for her wonderful care during the last years of her life.Visiting hours in her memory will be held at the Nickerson-Bourne Funeral Home, 40 MacArthur Blvd., Bourne, Massachusetts, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 26, followed by a memorial service and burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Connery Avenue, Bourne.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, the University of Connecticut or the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center.For directions and online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close