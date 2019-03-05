Alice C. Harris, 77, of Enfield, passed into eternal peace Saturday, March 2, 2019, in the comfort of her home.
A lifetime resident of the Enfield community, she was the only daughter of the late Thomas A. and Lila (Gemme) Copeland. She was formerly employed by the Enfield Public Schools as a secretary to the principal at Parkman School. Following, she continued employment with the State of Connecticut Department of Corrections, where she worked for 25 years retiring as the executive assistant to the commissioner. Alice enjoyed traveling and loved stays at her Cape Cod home where she enjoyed time spent on the beautiful sandy beaches in Orleans.
She is survived by two daughters, Julie Mancini and her husband, Peter, of Somers and Alison Pisano and her husband, Thomas, of Enfield; four grandchildren, Timothy and Jessica Pisano, and Rachel and Thomas Mancini. She also leaves her longtime friend and companion, David Elliott, of Collinsville.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. Committal will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.
Donations in Alice's memory may be made to the American Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or to the , 1355 Peachtree St. NE, Suite 600, Atlanta, GA 30309.
