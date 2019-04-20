Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Evelyn Ryder Stack. View Sign

Alice Evelyn Ryder Stack, 99, passed on to eternal life Jan. 6, 2019, with her devoted son, Joseph at her bedside. Alice had courageously lived with Parkinson's disease for seven years.



Born Aug. 24, 1919, in Providence, Rhode Island, to the late Thomas Ryder and Alice Evelyn Cassidy, Alice graduated with high honors from St. Theresa Parochial School in Providence and received a full scholarship to the exclusive Classical High School in Providence, where she graduated with high honors in 1938. Alice was employed with the Southern New England Telephone Company from 1939 to the day of her wedding Aug. 26, 1944. Alice worked very hard for her family and prayed daily for grace and strength for the many hardships that came from an emotional and verbal abusive marriage of 34 years. Alice enrolled at Manchester Community College as a fulltime student in 1978 and graduated in 1980 with high honors with a degree in Public Administration, as well a being fluent in five languages: English, German, French, Latin, and Chinese. Alice began a career with the U.S. Postal Service in Manchester in 1982 until a series of strokes forced her retirement in 2002. Alice became the senior window clerk at the Sheldon Road Post Office in Manchester and handled passports and the close out accounting for all Manchester and Bolton's daily revenue. Residents of Manchester got to know and respect her.



A beautiful Mass of Christian Burial was performed on Jan. 11. Mass was attended by those who really loved Alice, including her nurses, Mame and her sister, Vicky, who helped care for her, with her son Joseph delivering the summary of Alice's life and faith in God at the ending Homily. Pallbearers for Alice were her son, Joseph; John Francis; Kevin O'Brien; Jeffrey Haines and his son, gage Haines.



Alice was predeceased by three sisters; four brothers; her daughter, Alice Evelyn, a disabled Navy veteran from Vietnam era; her baby John, six months old, who was taken to heaven early Christmas morning, 1953 from SIDS. Alice is survived by her son, Joseph, who for the last 18 years cared for Alice at home, with no help from anyone else. Alice greatly appreciated the love and help received by nurses Mame Banfro and her sister, Vicky, that was needed from August 2006 until her passing on to Heaven.



Alice suffered great hardships and emotional pain to remain within an extreme emotional, abusive marriage for 34 years, for the sake and well being of her children. Faith in God and prayer. Alice lived a very hard and spiritual life, completely focused on God and family. Alice can be remembered best by her favorite prayer at night that she recited with her children and self just before sleep.



Good night Dear Jesus



Please guard us in sleep



Our souls and body in thy doth keep



Waking or sleeping thou at our side



Good night Dear Jesus, Goodnight



Amen











