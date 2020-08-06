Alice I. Works, 87, of Stafford Springs, wife of the late Francis R. Works Sr., passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late William and Alice (Wilson) Janiak. Alice enjoyed her time working as a cafeteria worker in the Tolland school system. Above all, she loved her family and was always thankful for the time she was able to spend with them.Alice is survived by her four children, Jerry Works and his wife, Cindy, Francis R. Works Jr. and his wife, Denise, Brian Works, and Michael Works and his wife, Suzette; seven grandchildren, Nick and his wife, Danielle, Peter, Anthony, Melissa, Vincent, Andrew, and Gabrielle and her husband, Jeremy; two great-grandchildren, Thomas and Genevieve; two brothers, Anton and Thomas Janiak; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Marcus Works; and four siblings.A calling hour will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, from 9 to 10 a.m., with a funeral service to take place at 10 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in South Cemetery, Tolland.Memorial donations may be made to the Stafford Library Association, 10 Levinthal Run, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.To leave a condolence online for the family, or for directions, please visit