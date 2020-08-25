Alice J. Dorn, 93, of Suffield, beloved wife for 38 years of the late Robert O. Dorn, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2020.
She was born in Irvington, New York, on March 9, 1927, daughter of the late William and Kathleen (Stephenson) Jones, and has resided in Suffield for the past 54 years. Alice was a longtime physical education teacher, first working in New York, before teaching in Newington, for almost 20 years. She earned her bachelor's degree from Cortland State University and her master's degree from Columbia University. She was very involved in First Church of Christ, Congregational, in Suffield, serving as a Deacon, and very active in the Chancel Choir, the Women's Fellowship, the Parish Care Committee, and the Mission Committee. She also was an active member of PEO Chapter O, Springfield, and a leader in the Girl Scouts for over 50 years. Alice was loved for her kindness and caring, her deep interest in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, and her many daily acts of service to others.
She is survived by her children, Ann (John Beck) Austin-Beck of Okemos, Michigan; William Austin of Marietta, Georgia; Katherine (Tom) Meierjurgen of Watkins Glen, New York; Kristina (Hans Rickheit) Dorn of Ashburnham, Massachusetts; her grandchildren, Katherine, David, Andrew, Lauren, William, Benjamin, Kimberly, Adam, and Truman; her great-granddaughter, Iona; and her close friend, Ken Stevenson. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Dorn; her three siblings, John T. Jones, William R. Jones, and Jane G. Jones; and her granddaughter, Phaedra Gruver.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Congregational, 81 High St., Suffield, CT 06078; Girl Scouts of Connecticut, 340 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106https://www.gsofct.org/en/give/donate.html
A private memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield. Friends are invited to attend the service virtually through the funeral home website. The private burial will take place on Thursday, Aug. 28, in the Agawam Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
