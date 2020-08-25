1/1
Alice J. Dorn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice J. Dorn, 93, of Suffield, beloved wife for 38 years of the late Robert O. Dorn, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2020.

She was born in Irvington, New York, on March 9, 1927, daughter of the late William and Kathleen (Stephenson) Jones, and has resided in Suffield for the past 54 years. Alice was a longtime physical education teacher, first working in New York, before teaching in Newington, for almost 20 years. She earned her bachelor's degree from Cortland State University and her master's degree from Columbia University. She was very involved in First Church of Christ, Congregational, in Suffield, serving as a Deacon, and very active in the Chancel Choir, the Women's Fellowship, the Parish Care Committee, and the Mission Committee. She also was an active member of PEO Chapter O, Springfield, and a leader in the Girl Scouts for over 50 years. Alice was loved for her kindness and caring, her deep interest in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, and her many daily acts of service to others.

She is survived by her children, Ann (John Beck) Austin-Beck of Okemos, Michigan; William Austin of Marietta, Georgia; Katherine (Tom) Meierjurgen of Watkins Glen, New York; Kristina (Hans Rickheit) Dorn of Ashburnham, Massachusetts; her grandchildren, Katherine, David, Andrew, Lauren, William, Benjamin, Kimberly, Adam, and Truman; her great-granddaughter, Iona; and her close friend, Ken Stevenson. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Dorn; her three siblings, John T. Jones, William R. Jones, and Jane G. Jones; and her granddaughter, Phaedra Gruver.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Church of Christ, Congregational, 81 High St., Suffield, CT 06078; Girl Scouts of Connecticut, 340 Washington St., Hartford, CT 06106

https://www.gsofct.org/en/give/donate.html

or Special Olympics

https://www.specialolympics.org/

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield. Friends are invited to attend the service virtually through the funeral home website. The private burial will take place on Thursday, Aug. 28, in the Agawam Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

For online condolences and virtual service, please visit

www.SuffieldFuneralHome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 25 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
1240 Mountain Road
West Suffield, CT 06093
(860) 668-0255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 25, 2020
Please accept our condolences on the death of your Mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.
Barb, Carol and Bob Meierjurgen
August 24, 2020
We send our deepest sympathy. We enjoyed many dinners with Alice and Ken Sr. and always enjoyed Alice’s visits. Sending prayers to all of you. Jane and Ken Jr. Stevenson
Jane and Ken Stevenson Jr.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved