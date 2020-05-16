Alice (Petit) LaBarge passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, in Tolland.
Alice was born in Southbridge, Massachusetts, on Jan. 21, 1936, to the late Alberic and Jeanette (Poirier) Petit. Alice grew up in Southbridge where she met and married the love of her life, Donald A. LaBarge, on Sept. 18, 1954. Alice and Donald lived in Southbridge until 1963 when they moved to Tolland. Alice's main and most rewarding occupation was a stay-at-home mom where she excelled. She also worked at American Optical Corporation in Southbridge and at the Tolland Middle School cafeteria where she and her co-workers lovingly harassed the teachers and watched after the students. She also worked for the Burrough's Corporation/Standard Register in Tolland retiring in 1997. She and Donald were members of St. Matthew Church in Tolland. They loved to travel and almost all of their destinations involved sun, sea and salt. She and Donald rarely missed a game of their beloved UConn Lady Huskies basketball team.
Besides her husband, Donald, she is survived by her sons, Bill and his wife, Julie, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania and Barry and his wife, Judy, of Kensington. She also leaves four grandsons, Zachary and his wife, Annie, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland; Jared and his wife, Ashlan, of Austin, Texas; Luke, of Exton, Pennsylvania; and Samuel of Downingtown, all who she absolutely cherished. Most recently the apples of her eyes were her great-grandchildren, Grayson and Sutton, of Austin. She was predeceased by her brother, Leo, and his wife, Hazel; and is survived by her sister ,Claire Cram and her husband, Ken, of Wilton, Maine.
Services at this time will be private at the convenience of the family. Due to the public health crisis and social distancing a Mass celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alice's memory may be made to charity of your choice.
Sansoucy Funeral Home in Southbridge, has care of the arrangements.
www.sansoucyfuneral.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 16 to May 20, 2020.