Dec. 3, 1934 – Jan. 31, 2020



Alice Louise (Moody) Webb of Somers, passed away at the age of 85.



She grew up in Enfield, the oldest child of Marion and Guy Moody of Enfield. She married David Arthur James Webb, of Springfield, in 1956. They moved to Somers in 1963 where they raised their two children, David and Lorianne. Alice passed away due to complications from Parkinson's disease and pneumonia.



She leaves her daughter, Lorianne Sward; and son, David Webb Jr. and his wife, Melinda Green, of Groton, Massachusetts; and their father, David Webb. She also leaves her grandson, William Sward Jr.; George McGinness, her companion of 30 years; her sister, Linda Welcome; and brother, Alan Moody. She was predeceased by her brother, David Moody.



Donations can be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.



A memorial service celebrating Alice's life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m., at the Second Congregational Church of Stafford, 197 West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs.



