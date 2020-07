Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice (Linde) Mazur, 88, loving mother, grandmother, sister and beloved wife of the late Jerome Mazur, passed away of natural causes on July 18, 2020.



She will be sadly missed by her children, Jerry and wife Sharon, Marty and wife Paula, Cindy, Sandra, and Jonathan; along with her loving grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



A private family service is planned.





