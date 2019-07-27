Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice S. Vale, 81, of South Windsor passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with her beloved husband. David D. Vale, by her side.



She was born on March 22, 1938, in East Jay, Maine, daughter of the late Twining and Nettie (Gross) Seamon. She was number nine of 11 children. She was predeceased by seven siblings, Arlene Brimegion (Palmer), Erma Grimaldi (Joseph), Eleanor Adams, Orland Seamon (Bub), Alton Seamon (Babe), Althea Hoisington and Leon Seamon. She is survived by three sisters, Laura Weber, Miriam Ewing, Brenda Endicott; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Alice was not one to toot her own horn, so we will do it for her. She began her school career in Jay, Maine, where she was valedictorian of her class. She then attended the University of Hartford and earned her education degree with Summa Cum Laude honors. She was named to Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities. At the University of Connecticut, Alice achieved a masters in education, all the while teaching full time. Alice lived in South Windsor, where she started her family. Thanks to her efforts, she leaves behind three nearly perfect and grateful children, Gregory C. Vale (Lisa), Trisha A. Vale, Jason D. Vale; two grandchildren, Chadwick R. Vale and Justin K. Vale (Emily) as well as one step grandchild, Ethan.



Alice's influence extended into the South Windsor public schools where she wisely guided hundreds of students. She was beloved and respected by anyone she came in contact with in her 24 years of teaching. Alice was a member of the South Windsor Women's Club, South Windsor Education Association, and National Education Association. Alice enjoyed traveling, including trips to Hawaii, Great Britain, Austria and Spain. She especially loved cruising. Alice and David traveled many miles with the family in their motor home, accomplishing a 50-day cross country family trip in 1978. As Florida snow birds, they spent three months each winter in their RV and time share. Alice also enjoyed cheering on the UConn women's basketball team. She got a kick out of watching "Jeopardy' and knew many of the answers. She loved musicals, crosswords, and family gatherings, especially when Maine lobster was involved. Alice was happiest when surrounded by all of her loved ones, including her immediate family as well as many brothers and sisters in law.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family for calling hours on Monday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Alice's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Visiting Nurse & Health Services, 8 Keynote Drive, Vernon, CT 06066.



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online expressions of sympathy.







