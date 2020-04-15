Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Welch Browne. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Welch Browne, 103, of Suffield, entered into eternal life of our Lord's Infinite Mercy on April 13, 2020.



Alice was born on April 3, 1917, in Lenox, Massachusetts. She was the daughter of the late Willoney Welch and Alice Feeley Welch. In 1948, Alice moved to the Thompsonville section of Enfield and was married to the late J. Francis Browne Jr., at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Lenox, Massachusetts. Alice was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick Church for over 70 years where she was the Founder and First President of St. Patrick Church Council of Catholic Women and where she was a CCD teacher for many years through St Patrick Church at St Joseph School. Alice was licensed as a funeral service consultant in the state of Connecticut in 1969, a former member of the Connecticut Funeral Directors Association, and a former member of the National Funeral Directors Association. She was a founding member of the Enfield "Before & After" school program and served on its board of directors for many years and was one of the founding committee members of the Enfield Juvenile Review Board with the Enfield Police Department. Alice was also the former president of J. Francis Browne Co Inc., the former president of Browne Funeral Home in Thompsonville, and former president of Browne Realty Co. Alice was a very special lady. She touched the hearts of so many people with her kind smile and great sense of humor. Alice was an avid UConn women's basketball fan and a social butterfly, as she was well liked and lived a truly remarkable life always remaining strong for her family. Her biggest joy in life was being a grandmother to her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Alice is predeceased by her husband, J. Francis "Frank" Browne Jr.; a daughter, Virginia "Ginger" Browne Chase; a granddaughter, Lindsay Jean Chase; her brothers and sisters, Willoney Welch, James Welch, Catherine Bailey, Mary Gibbons; and a daughter-in-law, Cheri (Mitchell) Browne. She was also predeceased by her best friend, Josephine Spazzarini. Alice is survived by her son, J. Francis "Bud" Browne III of Suffield; a granddaughter, Brielle Browne Walsh and her husband, Christopher Walsh, of West Suffield; two grandsons, J. Francis "BJ" Browne IV of South Windsor, and Nicholas Browne of Windermere, Florida; a granddaughter, Amanda Chase Peryer; and a great-granddaughter, Ryleigh of Fayetteville, North Carolina; a grandson, Christopher Chase and his wife, Dani, and two great-grandsons, Harrison and Lachlan of Sydney, Australia; and two special nieces, Mary Lee Anderson of Delaware and Theresa Gibbons of Virginia.



Funeral services will be held privately on Friday, April 17. Burial will be at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. A memorial mass and celebration of Alice's life will be held at Saint Patrick Church at a later date.



The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation and special thanks to Fr. Anthony Bruno, Fr. John Melnick, and the staff at The Suffield House Nursing Home.



Memorial donations can be made in Alice's honor to , Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



