Allan B. Chesterton, "Pop" as he was known by family and loved ones, 88, of Vernon, beloved husband of 65 years to Jayne (Padfield) Chesterton, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with his family at his side.



Born April 13, 1931, in Jonesport, Maine, the son of the late Allan and Alice (Looke) Chesterton. Allan earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Maine and his master's degree from the University of Hartford. While attending the University of Maine Allan became a member of the Masonic Fraternal organization.



He went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Air Force. Prior to his retirement, Allan was the assistant superintendent of Manchester Schools and was a founding member of Connecticut's Head Start program. Allan was a board member of the Northeast Family Credit Union as well as the First Congregational Church of Vernon. He donated 15 years of volunteer service to Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, Florida. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend who will be dearly missed.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Mark Chesterton Sr.; his grandchildren, Christopher A. Vazquez, Mark Chesterton Jr., Kyle Balfore, Leah Chesterton; and a number of great-grandchildren whom he adored; as well as his Royale Garden Estates "family." Allan is predeceased by his daughters, Lisa Balfore and Tamara Chesterton.



Funeral services and burial will be private and it is the family's wish that memorial donations in Allan's memory be made to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238



www.tidewell.org



