Allan Lunn went home to the Lord on Nov. 5.He was born on June 6, 1949, to the late Vernon and Lilliam (McMonagle) Lunn. Allan was a hard worker and a good provider who will be missed dearly.Along with his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers. Allan leaves behind his beloved wife Debbie of 46 years; and two children, Lisa and Tim. He is also survived by his four sisters and remaining brother.Calling hours will be Monday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.The funeral service will be held Nov. 17, at noon, at Truth Baptist Church, 60 Burnham St., South Windsor. Burial to follow at East Cemetery, Manchester.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Truth Baptist Church.Due to the current national health crisis family and loved ones can attend the funeral remotely. To attend remotely and sign the online guestbook please visit Allan's obituary page at