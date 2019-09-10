Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen A. Reynolds. View Sign Service Information Charbonneau Funeral Home Inc 30 Pleasant St Ware , MA 01082 (413)-967-5281 Send Flowers Obituary

Allen A. Reynolds, 75, of Ware, Massachusetts, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home after being suddenly stricken ill.



He leaves four sisters, Barbara Gonyea and her husband, Richard, Nancy Marcil her husband, Alan Marcil, Donna M. Raffia, and JoAnn Suzor, all of Enfield; and one brother, Edward Reynolds of Belchertown. Allen was predeceased by his sister, Maxine Krasinski; and brothers, Joseph Jr., Norman, Richard, and Howard. He leaves his niece, Karen O'Brien; and several other nieces and nephews. He also leaves his friend, Dave.



He was born in Springfield, son of the late Joseph and Agnes C. (Parker) Reynolds, and has lived in Ware for the past 25 years. Allen grew up and lived in Enfield for nearly 50 years prior to moving to Ware. Allen worked as a truck driver for several transportation companies, the last being Logex Transportation before he retired in 2009. Mr. Reynolds is a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans and enjoyed his many pets over the years, especially his cats and dogs. He also liked to have daily coffee with his fellow veteran friend, Dave.



At his request, services for Allen will be held privately.



In place of flowers, Allen requests that you make a contribution to a .



Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant St., Ware, is assisting his family with arrangements.



An online guest book is available at



www.charbonneaufh.com







Allen A. Reynolds, 75, of Ware, Massachusetts, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home after being suddenly stricken ill.He leaves four sisters, Barbara Gonyea and her husband, Richard, Nancy Marcil her husband, Alan Marcil, Donna M. Raffia, and JoAnn Suzor, all of Enfield; and one brother, Edward Reynolds of Belchertown. Allen was predeceased by his sister, Maxine Krasinski; and brothers, Joseph Jr., Norman, Richard, and Howard. He leaves his niece, Karen O'Brien; and several other nieces and nephews. He also leaves his friend, Dave.He was born in Springfield, son of the late Joseph and Agnes C. (Parker) Reynolds, and has lived in Ware for the past 25 years. Allen grew up and lived in Enfield for nearly 50 years prior to moving to Ware. Allen worked as a truck driver for several transportation companies, the last being Logex Transportation before he retired in 2009. Mr. Reynolds is a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans and enjoyed his many pets over the years, especially his cats and dogs. He also liked to have daily coffee with his fellow veteran friend, Dave.At his request, services for Allen will be held privately.In place of flowers, Allen requests that you make a contribution to a .Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant St., Ware, is assisting his family with arrangements.An online guest book is available at Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 10 to Sept. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations