Allen A. Reynolds, 75, of Ware, Massachusetts, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home after being suddenly stricken ill.
He leaves four sisters, Barbara Gonyea and her husband, Richard, Nancy Marcil her husband, Alan Marcil, Donna M. Raffia, and JoAnn Suzor, all of Enfield; and one brother, Edward Reynolds of Belchertown. Allen was predeceased by his sister, Maxine Krasinski; and brothers, Joseph Jr., Norman, Richard, and Howard. He leaves his niece, Karen O'Brien; and several other nieces and nephews. He also leaves his friend, Dave.
He was born in Springfield, son of the late Joseph and Agnes C. (Parker) Reynolds, and has lived in Ware for the past 25 years. Allen grew up and lived in Enfield for nearly 50 years prior to moving to Ware. Allen worked as a truck driver for several transportation companies, the last being Logex Transportation before he retired in 2009. Mr. Reynolds is a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans and enjoyed his many pets over the years, especially his cats and dogs. He also liked to have daily coffee with his fellow veteran friend, Dave.
At his request, services for Allen will be held privately.
In place of flowers, Allen requests that you make a contribution to a .
Charbonneau Funeral Home, 30 Pleasant St., Ware, is assisting his family with arrangements.
