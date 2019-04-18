Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen John Miller. View Sign

Allen John Miller, 30, of Rockville, suddenly passed away April 10, 2019.



He was born Dec. 26, 1988, in Rockville, the son of Frank and Diana (Rider) Miller.



Besides his parents, he is survived by his two daughters, Victoria and Kailee Miller and their mother, Missy, of Southington; his sister, Sharon McFarlane; his brother, Adam Miller and Krista Sabo; his maternal grandparents, John and Joan Rider; his paternal grandmother, Judith Michaud and her husband, Ron; his aunts, Debbie Rider, Rhonda Anderson, Vedra Miller and Steve, Manola Porter and her husband, Keith, and Tonia Gray and her husband, Bob; his nieces and nephews, Cody Linnell, Leila Betterley, Kassidy Miller, and Eddy Johanson III; and many cousins and dear friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Edgar Allen Miller Sr., Charles, Edgar Miller Jr., and Tom Rider.



Allen had a smile for everyone and a helping hand for anyone. He loved his children, family, and friends, and going to Maine to visit with extended family. Allen also loved to go to the US club with his parents. He will be sadly missed.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the Burke-Fortin Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Victoria and Kailee Miller.



Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery.



