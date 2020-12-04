Alma A. (Sienkiewicz) Samson, 101, of Westfield, died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in a local nursing home.She was born in Westfield to the late John and Anna (Tarchefsky) Sienkiewicz. She enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing and knitting.She was predeceased by her husband Herve George Samson in 1991; and her son Gary Samson, his wife, Doreen; and son-in-law George Perry.She leaves her daughter Jacqueline Perry of Enfield; her grandchildren Christopher Samson, Kelly Allard and her husband, Mike, Taryn Jennings and her husband, Sean, Bethany Calado and her husband, Rui. She also leaves her great-grandchildren, Nathan Allard, Zachary Allard and his wife, Ekaterina, Kelsey Jennings and Makenzie Calado; and many nieces and nephews. Alma was also predeceased by her siblings, Gustav Sienkiewicz, William Sienkiewicz and his wife, Claire, Emma Sienkiewicz, Mildred Kozra and her husband, John, Mollie Roche and her husband, George and Helen Sienkiewicz.The funeral and burial will be private.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church, 1552 Westfield St., West Springfield, MA 01089 or to the Westfield Council on Aging, 45 Noble St., Westfield, MA 01085.