Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 Funeral service 2:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118

Alma Beatrice (Kittredge) Mayo DePietro, 92, a lifelong resident of East Hartford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.



Born on a dairy farm in West Windsor, Vermont, on April 12, 1927, to Harold Ora Kittredge and his wife, Beatrice (Bates) Kittredge, Alma was the youngest daughter of five children. Alma left Vermont to attend Bulkeley High School in Hartford. After graduating in 1945, she went to work for SNET repair service, where she met her first husband, Donald R. Mayo. Alma retired from the phone company in 1984. She was a member of The Telephone Co. Pioneers, the Eastern Star, her local grange, and in later years served on the East Hartford Town Committee, as well as being a member of St. Christopher Church parish. Alma remarried a well-known local vegetable farmer, Robert E. DePietro of East Hartford, in 1981 when once again she could enjoy farming. Alma loved life and enjoyed keeping her home, reading, needlework, and her weekly bingo trips with her daughter for many years. She also loved to travel, seeing Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Germany, and much of the Caribbean.



A loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Alma was predeceased by her two husbands, her brother, and three sisters. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Kerry P. Maloney of Enfield; two sons, Donald R. Mayo Jr. and his wife, Paula, of Manchester, and James D. Mayo and his wife, Linda, of White River Junction, Vermont; and her former son-in-law and longtime caregiver, Thomas W. Slane. In addition, Alma leaves five grandchildren, Bob, Nick, Brandon, Michael, and Abby; one great-grandson, Owen; and several nieces and nephews, as well as an extended DePietro step-family.



As she always said, for a little girl that was born at home on a farm, she had experienced a long and very good life and saw a lot. She will be missed.



Calling hours will be on Friday, Nov. 1, from 1 to 2 p.m., concluding with a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, East Hartford.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Alma's memory may be made to the Visiting Nurse Services of CT, Attn: Development Department, 765 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport, CT 06604.



