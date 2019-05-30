Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alois G. "Al" Modr. View Sign Service Information Introvigne Funeral Home Inc 51 E Main St Stafford Springs , CT 06076 (860)-684-2538 Send Flowers Obituary

Alois "Al" G. Modr, 87, of Stafford Springs, husband of the late Shirley (Uliana) Modr, passed away on May 10, 2019.



He was born in Stafford Springs, son of the late Alois C. and Frieda (Pantel) Modr, and was a graduate of Stafford High School, Class of 1950, having been class president. Al served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he was a member of the Army band stationed on Governor's Island, New York, playing trumpet. After his military service, he worked as a supervisor for United Technologies. Al was a parishioner of St. Edward Church. For many years, Al was an avid golfer and performed instrumentally with many area bands at local venues, including the Bond Hotel in Hartford.



Al is survived by his brother, Robert Modr; and his wife, Harriet; and two nieces, Heidi Modr and Robin Blumenthal and her husband, Lester.



A calling hour will be held on Friday, May 31, from 4 to 5 p.m., with a prayer service to take place at 5 p.m., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.



Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049.



