Aloysius J. Ahearn, 94, of Bolton, the husband of the late Lorna Ahearn died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Felix and Anna (McCarron) Ahearn and had lived in Bolton for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and the Korean War. Aloysius had formerly served as State Representative and had retired as a teacher from East Hartford High School and Manchester Community College.He is survived by his sons, Peter Ahearn and his wife, Kathy, of Vernon, and Michael Ahearn and his companion, Sheri, of Bolton; his grandson, Christopher Ahearn; his sister, Arlene Bombardier, and his niece, Patty. Aloysius was predeceased by six additional siblings.Due to the current pandemic funeral service and burial in Bolton Center Cemetery will be private.