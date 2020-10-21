Alphonso "Alphy" William Nosal, formally of Somers and Mystic, Connecticut, and most recently of Scituate, Massachusetts, died Oct. 17, 2020, after spending his last days with his family.Alphy succumbed to pneumonia after years fighting back from cancer that stole many physical things but not his love for his family and desire to live. Hard work, a great sense of humor, and integrity were the hallmarks of his remarkable life.Alphy was born Dec. 13, 1943, in Enfield, Connecticut to Mary Maniscalci and John S. Nosal. He was the second of four boys, graduating from Enfield High School where he was a standout athlete, and later American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.In 1966, Alphy enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and attended Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Virginia where he was commissioned as a second lieutenant and deployed to Vietnam in 1967. Just before shipping out to Vietnam, Alphy married his wife of almost 50 years, Ann Marie "Babe" Olschafskie, also of Enfield.In Vietnam, he served in combat as a platoon leader and, after being promoted to first lieutenant, a company commander where he led his units in the battle of Khe Sanh. Alphy was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps at the rank of captain.Alphy had a 40-year career as a financial advisor working for the same company, known today as Morgan Stanley, in the Springfield and Hartford offices and as vice president and branch manager in Mystic. Throughout his career, Alphy was known literally as an "honest broker" and helped countless clients achieve their dreams through his financial advice and guidance.Before his battle with cancer, Alphy was an avid golfer and he remained a skilled fly fisherman and avid boater throughout his life. He and Babe traveled the world and enjoyed the company of some great friends and their extended family. Alphy was also known to be quite a "shooter" at the "Sun."In addition to being a hero and enjoying success in life, Alphy was first and foremost a great dad, instilling his sense of hard work, humor, and integrity in his son and daughter. His humor, love, and candid advice on all things in life will be missed greatly by all those who were fortunate enough to have experienced it, especially Jed and Sarah.Nothing, however, compared to his love of his grandchildren who meant everything to him and kept him fighting after the toll cancer took on his body to be around to watch them grow, laugh with them, and be an influence in their lives (mostly appropriate) - they are lucky to have had such a great "Pop."Finally, Alphy was also devoted to his dog, Happy, a larger-than-life golden doodle and faithful companion that never left his side.Alphy is predeceased by his wife, Babe, and survived by his children and their spouses, Jed M. Nosal and his wife, Elaine, of Milton, Massachusetts, and Sarah E. Smith and her husband, Jason, of Scituate, Massachusetts; grandchildren Andrew and Hannah Smith, and Kiera and Oliver Nosal; three brothers, Michael Nosal and his wife, Barbara, of Enfield, and John Stanley and Joseph Nosal, both of Briny Breezes, Florida; his beloved in-laws, Elinor McGilvery of New London, Jeanne Young and her husband, Richard, of Longmeadow, Massachusetts, Marylee Telford and her husband, Peter Anastas, of Waterford, and Francis Olschafskie and his wife, Anna Poor, of Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts; and numerous nieces and nephews.A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, Oct. 23, at 1:30 p.m. at the Elm Grove Cemetery on Route 27 in Mystic. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are being handled through the Mystic Funeral Home in Mystic.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Marines Toys for Tots in Memory Program at