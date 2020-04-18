Alton Allen Molin, of Seymour, passed away peacefully at the age of 54 amongst loved ones after a long courageous battle with cancer at the Connecticut Hospice in Branford on April 12, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 26, 1965, to Alton and Laureen Molin of Vernon.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Kristin Deren Molin; daughters, Sarah and Hannah Molin, of Seymour; parents; and siblings, Melissa Shannon and David Molin of Vernon.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be held at a later date.
Jenkins-King Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, CT 06401 has been entrusted with his services.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020