Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Memorial service 11:00 AM Buckingham Congregational Church 16 Cricket Ln Glastonbury , CT

Alvah Abrams Russell Jr. of Glastonbury, died Dec. 25, 2019, at Salmon Brook Center in Glastonbury.



Skip, as he was known to everyone, was born in Manchester on Feb. 22, 1927, and lovingly lived for the vast majority of his life at the family homestead on Mountain Road.



He graduated from Glastonbury High School, served as a Navy radioman in the Pacific at the end of World War II, and received his electrical engineering degree from the University of Connecticut (where he was a member of the Phi Sigma fraternity).



He worked most of his career at Ripley Corp. ending as vice president of engineering, and while there he invented the twilight sensor device that turned street lights on and off. He had been a member of Center Congregational Church in Manchester and more recently was a member of Buckingham Congregational Church. He had a passion for gardening; photography; tinkering with engines, electronics, and clocks; and in later life, beekeeping.



He was preceded in death by the three loves of his life - Dora Roberge Russell, Shirley Meacham Russell, and Iris Moyle Russell. He is survived by his three sons, Lee A. Russell of Glastonbury, Lawrence R. Meacham Jr. of San Francisco, and Jeffery D. Russell; by his two brothers, Dan Russell of East Hartford and David Russell of Manchester; and by numerous beloved nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at Buckingham Congregational Church, 16 Cricket Lane, Glastonbury. A reception will immediately follow the service in the church social hall. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to



the Historical Society of Glastonbury, 1944 Main St., Glastonbury, CT 06033, or at



www.hsgct.org/SupportDonateEndowment.html



To leave a memory for the family please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







