Amalie "Molly" Anna Ramaeka, 94, of Enfield, beloved wife of the late Charles Edward Ramaeka, passed away May 9, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford.



Molly was born in Poland and was the daughter of the late John and Augusta (Popko) Hildebrandt. She resided in Suffield before moving to Enfield and was a longtime member of Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer. She enjoyed sewing as a member of the White Eagle Sewing Club, gardening, and was an animal lover, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She is survived by two sons, Gerhart "Gary" Ramaeka and his wife, Mary, and Eric Ramaeka and his wife, Lisa, all of Enfield. She also leaves a brother, Edmund Hildebrandt of Germany; six grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Charles, Molly was predeceased by a sister, Alvina Hildebrandt.



Visitation hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 13, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.



The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 20 North St., Enfield with committal following at Windsorville Cemetery in East Windsor.



Donations in Molly's memory may be made to Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, 20 North St., Enfield, CT 06082.



