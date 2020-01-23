Amelia (Bajek) Zenczak, 97, of Suffield, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at home.



She was born in the Thompsonville section of Enfield, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Teofila (Manka) Bajek and resided in Suffield over 60 years. Amelia was a longtime communicant of St. Adalbert Church. She loved to play Bingo, listen to Polish music, and she enjoyed sitting on her porch in the sun at the farm.



She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Anthony Frank Zenczak, in 2002. Amelia is survived by her daughter, Debra Lefcheck of Suffield and Debra's companion, John Salamone Jr. She is also survived by her daughter, Cynthia, and son-in-law Lloyd Phillips of Newport, Tennessee; and her grandchildren, Jonathan Lefcheck and Katie May Lauman of Shady Side, Maryland, Mathew Lefcheck and Angela Minocci of Suffield; her brother and sister-in-law, Edmund and Nancy Bajek of Enfield; and her former son-in-law, Stephen Lefcheck and his companion, Anne Baiocchi, of Ellington. Amelia was predeceased by her brothers, Chester, Mathew, and Andy; and her sisters, Anna Bean, Helen Murak, and Sophie Bajek.



Calling hours will be Friday, Jan. 24, from 9 to 11 a.m., at the Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, followed by a service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. The burial will follow in St. Adalbert Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the Suffield Community Aid, 450 South St., Suffield, CT 06078.



