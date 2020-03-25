Guest Book View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary





Amy graduated from Rockville High School in 1982 and lived in Manchester for many decades. For years, Amy worked at Home Depot, later studying early childhood education at Manchester Community College. She was then a special education paraprofessional in the Manchester school system from 2002-2019. Amy was an active volunteer leader in Girl Scouts for many years and an avid embroideress and hand knitter who loved to share her talents with others.



Amy leaves her beloved children, Addison Bennett Carron and Amaya Bennett Carron; her mother, Victoria M. Butts of Manchester; her five siblings, Debbie Carron and her husband, Thomas Young III, of Windham, Brenda Carron Chichester and her husband, Harry Chichester, of Port Angeles, Washington, Earl Carron III and longtime partner, Laurie Scott, of Sequatchie, Tennessee, Christin Carron and wife, Kim Smith, of Enfield, and Maureen Butts of Manchester. In addition, Amy leaves her great-aunt, Helen Paxon Waicunas; and her father, Earl Carron, Jr. and his wife, Linda Jillson Carron; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Amy was predeceased by her adored stepfather, Maurice R. Butts.



A celebration of Amy's life and burial of her remains will be handled by the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, tentatively scheduled for June 29, 2020.



Amy Beth's family expresses their deepest gratitude to ECHN visiting nurses and home health aides who provided support that made it possible for Amy to remain in her home during the final stages of her life journey. Amy had a special place in her heart for children, and the family would be honored that any donations in tribute be made to The Hole in the Wall Camp.



Amy Beth Carron, age 55, departed this life on Saturday, March 21, after losing her long and courageous battle against cancer.

