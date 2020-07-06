1/1
Amy E. Crane
Amy E. Crane, 59, of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Touchpoints at Chestnut in East Windsor.

Born in Hartford, Amy was the daughter of Mary "Nettie" Raynard and the late Chester "Chet" Raynard. She was raised in Windsor Locks and following college, she raised her family in Charlton, New York, on their farm. Amy was a wonderful mother devoted to her family. She proudly homeschooled her children until high school and volunteered most of her time to organizations assisting people with physical and mental disabilities, including Allied Community Services, inspiring her children to do the same. She enjoyed knitting, spinning, weaving, cooking, gardening, hiking, and raising both Bernese mountain dogs and alpacas on the family farm. Her love had an impact, and it will endure through everyone that knew her.

In addition to her mother, Nettie of Windsor Locks, Amy is survived by four children, Rachel Crane (and Nate Amadon) of Key Largo, Florida, Mason Crane (and Monique Torres) of Franklin, Tennessee, Megan Crane (and Drake Roberts) of Hampton, Virginia, and Riley Crane of Roanoke, Texas; a brother, Craig Raynard and his wife, Judy, of Windsor Locks; and a sister, Jill Gora and her husband, Chris, of San Diego, California. She also leaves her dearest friend, Tisha Tiernan and husband Mike Tiernan, and her ex-husband and friend of 40 years, Barry Crane, as well as many other cherished friends and family. Besides her father, Amy was predeceased by a brother, Carl Raynard.

Funeral services and burial are private and will be held at the family's convenience. Windsor Locks Funeral Home is caring for arrangements. Donations in Amy's memory may be made to Allied Community Services, 3 Pearson Way, Enfield, CT 06082.

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 10, 2020.
