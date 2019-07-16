Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrea Marie Delfino. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrea Marie Delfino, age 57, of Ellington, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Rockville General Hospital.



Andrea was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on July 2, 1962. She was predeceased by her mother, Helen Stephens; and her sister, Kathy Stephens. Andrea is survived by the love of her life, Fred Delfino; their two daughters, Helena and Rachel Delfino; her father, Charles Stephens; brother Barry Green; sister Christiana Green; and her beloved dog, Ruby.



Andrea went to high school at Cambridge Rindge and Latin before attending Mount Ida College. She moved on to have a successful career at the Massachusetts Department of Corrections providing executive administrative oversight for the Deputy Commissioner. Anyone who knew Andrea would tell you of her passion and love for her family. She was an amazing mother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend. Her passion extended to her excitement and support for her Boston sports teams; her remarkable abilities as a cook, and oh she could cook; her enjoyment for gardening and maintaining her meticulously kept yard; her yearning to help those in need; and her affection for animals. Andrea loved life and cared deeply for those in it. She had a heart of gold and the unique ability to make you feel a part of her own family.



We all lost an extraordinary person on July 11, however, heaven gained an angel that day.



Andrea's memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church located at 33 West St. in Vernon, on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sato Project in honor of Andrea's love for animals.







