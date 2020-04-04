Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Joseph Lyman Jr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Andrew is predeceased by his son, Todd; his wife, Helen; four sisters, Anna Grabowski, Veronica Howard, Mary Stick, and Marcella Kobos; and brother, Vincent. He leaves behind a son, Tom, who now manages the family farm with his wife, Lorrie. He also leaves his grandchildren, Andrew, Todd, Angela, Carolanne, Michael, and Joey; and 11 great grandchildren.



Services and burial will be private.



Donations in Andrew's memory may be made to All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers, CT 06071.



Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com



On April 1, 2020, our beloved Andrew Joseph Lyman Jr. passed away at his home at the age of 96. Andrew was born on March 9, 1924, in Suffield. He was the son of Lithuanian and Polish immigrants, Andrew Lyman Sr. and Granduta Karkowski. His mother died when he was four and his father married Anna Barvinsky, who became a wonderful mother to their family. Andrew grew up on his father's farm and was a dairy farmer. He later courted and married his beloved wife, Helen Holowienko, on Nov. 30, 1963. They were married over 55 years. Together they owned and operated the Rushmore Farm on Shaker Road in Somers. They had a popular stand known for their quality of vegetables for over 35 years. He was known for his great work ethic, big smile, and generous nature. He was a family man through and through. Together they worked as a team raising their family and operating the farm. He was also known for his love and care of animals. He was employed by A&P and then later for First National, which he retired from.Andrew is predeceased by his son, Todd; his wife, Helen; four sisters, Anna Grabowski, Veronica Howard, Mary Stick, and Marcella Kobos; and brother, Vincent. He leaves behind a son, Tom, who now manages the family farm with his wife, Lorrie. He also leaves his grandchildren, Andrew, Todd, Angela, Carolanne, Michael, and Joey; and 11 great grandchildren.Services and burial will be private.Donations in Andrew's memory may be made to All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somers, CT 06071.Somers Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close