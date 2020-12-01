Andrew S. Aggarwala, 44, longtime resident of Vernon, and a native of White Plains, New York, died on Nov. 24, 2020, while walking his dog, Ollie.Andrew was a loving father, husband, and son; an accomplished engineer, aviator, and inventor; and a beloved friend, volunteer leader, and soccer coach. Born on Feb. 4, 1976, the younger son of Narinder K. Aggarwala and Jean (Horrigan) Aggarwala of White Plains, he grew up there and in Rome, Italy, where he attended the American Overseas School of Rome; he graduated from White Plains High School in 1990. From a young age, Andy was fascinated with airplanes and aviation; he studied Mechanical Engineering as an undergraduate at Cornell University (graduating in 1994) and then Aeronautical Engineering as a graduate student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He joined Pratt & Whitney upon his graduation from Cornell and worked there his entire career; he was Manager of the Turbine Aerodynamics Group at the time of his death. During his career, he played a significant role in the development of the PW1100 geared turbofan and the F135 engine for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. Along the way, he also earned his pilot's license, was credited with more than 28 patents, served as a peer reviewer for the Journal of Propulsion and Power, was a frequent presenter at meetings of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, and mentored more than a hundred engineers who passed through his team. At Cornell in 1995, Andy met Sarah Coulter, who became his best friend for 25 years and, after their marriage in Ithaca in 2003, his wife of 17 years. Their children, Abigail J. Aggarwala and Anne K. Aggarwala, were much of his focus for the last 14 years, when (among other things) he instilled in them a love of books by reading to them every night. They led him to become active in the Vernon Soccer Club, where he was a coach, field director, and board member, and which led to many close friendships. He was scheduled to receive the VSC's Volunteer of the Year award later this year. Andrew was known among his friends and family for his warm, easy going personality, his generosity, and his quiet but incisive wit. He is mourned by Ryan Preston and Bob Hilleman from White Plains; friends from the Cornell Track and Field team and 109 Catherine St.; and many neighbors and work colleagues, including Gary and Rebecca Zess.He is survived by his wife, daughters, and parents; his brother Rohit T. Aggarwala and his wife, Elizabeth Robilotti, of New York City; his aunt and uncle, Tom and Susan Horrigan of North Haverhill, New Hampshire; Andy's cousin Serena Horrigan of New York City; Sarah's parents, Richard and Kathleen Coulter of Hartstown, Pennsylvania; Sarah's siblings Susan Coulter of Hartstown, Serena Klink of Hartstown, Samantha Rakowski of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Stephen Coulter of Lombard, Illinois, and their spouses; Andrew's eight nieces and one nephew on both sides of his family; and relatives around the world from New York to India and Australia.Due to the pandemic, his services at Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon are private and there are no calling hours. A celebration of his life will be scheduled when restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Vernon Soccer Club and the CT Dog Gone Recovery Volunteers. To leave an online condolence please visit